Al Gergawi said five international awards have also been initiated. They include the Edge of Government Award, World’s Best Minister Award, GovTech Awards, Global Universities Challenge Award and the all-new Data Visualisation Award, which helps governments and decision-makers transform big data into understandable formats that can facilitate the enactment of laws, policies and decisions for the well-being of humanity. In conclusion, he said, “The world has suffered because of the failure of governments. We need to prepare governments to face changes of the future, be it in education, health, transportation, infrastructure or technology. There are no developing or developed countries, just seven billion people looking for a happy and peaceful life.”