Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi during the graduation ceremony at the University City Hall in Sharjah. Image Credit: WAM

SHARJAH: The University of Sharjah is all set to increase its Masters and doctorate programmes, starting Setptember, His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), announced on Saturday.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 249 students of higher studies at the University City Hall, Dr Shaikh Sultan said, “We are happy to announce that the number of approved higher studies will raise as of September to over 50 Masters and PhD programmes in various medical, health, engineering, scientific and humanities disciplines.”

He said students are the pillar and foundation of the University of Sharjah for whom the university exploits all its potential and energies.

The Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the graduates and said, “We are proud of this cohort and we would like to congratulate you, the students; your families and the governmental and private entities that you come from. We also congratulate ourselves on these fruits of labour that we are harvesting today. We have all the faith in you and we are assured that you will use the knowledge and expertise that you gained during your studies to better serve this nation.”

He added: “I thank the efforts of the University of Sharjah and its teaching staff who have efficiently and ably helped you improve your qualifications and prepared you to meet the requirements of this life.”

At the end of the ceremony, Dr Shaikh Sultan presented certificates to the 249 graduates, wishing them a bright future.