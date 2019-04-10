The ministry said this product is not licenced by MoHAP and its specifications are unknown

DUBAI: The Ministry of Health & Prevention (MoHAP) has issued a warning against the hazards of buying medicines online or relying on its allegations. It has especially warned against the use of a dietary supplement produced from red rice yeast claiming its ability to unclog blood vessels. The ministry said this product is not licenced by MoHAP and its specifications are unknown.

MoHAP said that its inspection team had spotted a video on social media of an Asian man speaking English alongside Arabic. The man was promoting a natural product containing red rice yeast. He allegedly claimed that the product, after a monthlong use, could help in unclogging and cleansing arteries, getting rid of cholesterol, triglyceride and hypertension, in addition to protection from heart attacks, as well as improving the blood circulation and enhancing memory, physical activity and sleep patterns.