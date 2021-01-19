The Graco Literider Lx Travel Systems including stroller plus car seat with five-point safety harness is available for Dh749 Image Credit: Supplied

Babyshop, the Middle East’s leading retail destination for children and discerning parents, has kicked off 2021 with a bang. It has announced some seriously cool discounts of 25-70 per cent against select items in its travel and nursery categories, to complement the seasonally cool weather.

Start ticking those New Year’s resolutions off the list and clear out and revamp the nursery for a fresh new look and feel. Perhaps it’s time to move the baby to his or her own cot or upgrade to a smart new toddler bed? Head down to Babyshop for a choice of the most popular items at unbeatable prices, and you’ll be a big step closer to your mission of having the whole house sleeping easier at night.

The Madrid 3-in-1 Crib, either in dark chocolate or Bianca white, is now almost half price at Dh1,099 (down from Dh1,999), and the Baker and Abby toddler beds are now just Dh349 (from Dh499).

Strollers up for grab

If shedding a few pounds gained during the festivities is top of your to-do list, then there are no excuses to put this off, as baby makes the perfect exercise buddy. Babyshop’s range of strollers and travel systems are offered at a fraction of their original cost, so bring baby along for your morning walk in the park and soon you could be fitting into your favourite jeans again.

His and Hers Mickey and Minnie strollers can now be picked up for Dh299 (down from Dh899), and the Jeep Compact Air stroller is now just Dh349 (was Dh1,199). The versatile Graco Literider Lx Travel Systems (including stroller plus car seat with five-point safety harness) are now available at Dh749, down from Dh1,099.

So, get ready to shake off those post-festive blues, indulge in some much needed, guilt-free retail therapy, and feel like a new you in no time.