Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has urged residents to avoid filming military field exercises being carried out across the UAE from today onwards.
A notice issued by the UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI), and shared by the Abu Dhabi Police, said that the MoI will see the Daman/5 strategic exercise running from Thursday, September 16 until Saturday, September 18.
“The MoI, in cooperation with its strategic partners, is carrying out field exercises in different parts of the UAE, which may be accompanied by the movement of military units. Therefore, the public is kindly requested to refrain from filming, to avoid the exercise site[s], and make way for police units,” the MoI said.
Military field exercises are routine rehearsals that ensure the preparedness of trained units.