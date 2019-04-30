Image Credit:

Dubai: The Air Traffic Control Tower in Dubai now has a female duty manager.

The first Emirati woman to hold the challenging post, Marwa Al Matrooshi joined the organisation in 2004 as an Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO).

As Duty Manager now, her role at the Air Traffic Control Tower at Dubai International Airport (DXB), involves managing the daily direction of ATC operations, as well as ensuring consistency in safety and service delivery.

In addition, Marwa will also be responsible for managing an entire watch which comprises five Air Traffic Control Officers working on different positions within ATC operations in the ATC tower.

Honour and pride

Mohammad A. Ahli, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), said: “Marwa Al Matrooshi is an example of an Emirati lady who has lived by and fulfilled the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai...

"It is our honour and pride to have Marwa as part of our organisational team, and we salute her for setting a pioneering example to all other Emirati women in order to encourage them to join unique sectors such as that of Air Traffic Management.”

Over a career span of 14 years in ATC operations with dans, Marwa’s hard work, perseverance and dedication for growth and development translates through her career path to take up more challenging and advanced roles.

She has also served as training specialist and ATC examiner responsible for conducting annual checks on existing ATCOs who have been working in the organisation as well as initial checks to validate new controllers.

Successfully endorsed by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to become a duty manager, Marwa underwent on-job training for six months and completed the duty manager course conducted internally by the Department of Operational Training & Standards.