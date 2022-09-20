For buyers seeking desktop PCs, durability and stability are of utmost importance. Suited for office and commercial use, Asus ExpertCenter D500SC offers both stable performance and next-generation power.

Exceptional durability and design

Asus ExpertCenter D500SC has a 9L chassis that can be placed either vertically or horizontally. It has an optimised thermal design and supports higher-end graphics cards. In the world of desktops where it is hard to nail the sweet spot, ExpertCenter D500SC offers the best balance between volume and performance.

On top of this, the chassis of the desktop is made of Steel Electrodeposition Cold Common (SECC). This meets the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H military standard for reliability and durability, with the desktop having undergone 11 extended tests for operation in harsh environments including extreme altitudes, temperatures and humidity. Further internal tests at Asus have also been conducted to ensure that the device far exceeds the standards set by the industry.

Image Credit: Supplied

Customisable specifications

Asus’ ExpertCenter D500SC caters to a wide range of hardware requirements. Inside, you find custom-designed Asus motherboards with Asus 5X Protection III, which incorporates a high-quality DIGI+ VRM digital power supply. Furthermore, you get overvoltage protection, moisture and corrosion protection, stability, surge-protected networking and a stainless-steel back I/O. Premium 100 per cent solid-state capacitors are also used to ensure a more durable, power-efficient and stable experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

Hardware support-wise, you get one PCIe 3.0x16 slot, two memory DIMMs for up to 64GB of DDR4 3,200MHz memory, a PCIe 3.0 slot, M.2 slots for SSD storage, a 3.5-inch hard disk drive and an optical disc drive. Powering the show are Intel’s 11th Generation processors featuring up to 10 cores and 20 computing threads. There is also an Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 GPU inside based on the Nvidia Pascal architecture.

Comprehensive connectivity

The front panels of the ExpertCenter D500SC have two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two 3.5mm audio jacks and an optional SD card reader. At the rear, there are two PS/2 ports for keyboard and mouse support, two Type-A USB 2.0 ports, an RJ-45 LAN port, a Serial port and three 3.5mm audio jacks. To ensure connectivity, the desktop also has HDMI and VGA ports. This full array of I/O ports is ready to set users free from dongles and connect them to a wide range of business peripherals.

Enterprise-grade security

Geared towards corporate users, Asus ExpertCenter D500SC provides many security features to ensure the protection of data and hardware, while also allowing IT managers to more easily control each computer. The motherboard on the desktop features TPM 2.0 to protect confidential files whereas the BIOS and storage space of the ExpertCenter can be customised with passwords to enhance security and reduce the risk of the computer and important data being stolen.

Image Credit: Supplied

You will also find an in-built USB storage block function to prevent malicious programs from being installed or data theft, a secure software that can be used to erase data completely and support for Asus’ Control Center for remote software and hardware monitoring.

Pricing and availability