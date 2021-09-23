Image Credit: Supplied

Asus today announced the latest laptop Asus Chromebook Flip C214 convertible from the premium Asus Chromebook Education series, a family of lightweight, ruggedized Chrome OS computer solutions for educational use.

The versatile 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook Flip C214 convertible, featuring enhanced durability, spill- and tamper-resistant keyboards and all-around rubber bumpers built to withstand the rigors of the classroom. Educators and parents now have access to this lightweight, ruggedized option that can meet their specific curriculum choices to unleash the full creativity and productivity of students.

Ultimate rugged design

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 has a rugged exterior, a spill-and tamper-resistant keyboard. It's powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, with 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage complemented by expansion via microSD or USB Type-A storage.

With all four exterior edges and corners protected by a tough rubber bumper, it reduces the impact of physical shocks to ensure critical components are always safe and sound. While the spill-resistant keyboard can cope with liquid spills of up to 66cc without harm, the minor splashes on the desk or dinner table can be easily cleaned. To surpass demanding military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards, it's also torture-tested to pass stringent Asus quality tests. It can withstand occasional drops of up to 120cm — more than standard desk height — and the hinge and I/O ports are fully tested to endure the stresses and strains of everyday use.

World-facing Camera and 360° of versatility

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 has two cameras: one normal webcam, plus a special world-facing camera located at the bottom corner of the keyboard area — an ideal position that makes the device easier to hold in portrait or landscape mode, without worrying about blocking the view. The special world-facing camera makes learning for students much easier, allowing them to capture photos and videos in tablet mode. There are also plans for the world-facing camera to support versatile apps, giving both students and teachers an exciting new learning aid.

The 11.6-inch Chromebook also features a durable 360° any-position hinge that allows users to switch seamlessly between laptop and tablet mode with an optional stylus in a slot on the side. Open it the full 360° to take a test in tablet mode. Study or mark papers in tent mode. Flip into laptop mode to do a report assignment. The versatility grants students freedom to let their creativity flow!

Long battery and superb connectivity

With up to 12 hours battery life on a single charge, Asus Chromebook Flip C214 will last for a full day of classes and more. Students can now enjoy continuous and uninterrupted learning without worrying about battery life. In addition to dual band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth® 5.0 for smooth network connections, Asus Chromebook Flip C214 gives you two versatile USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) ports — with support for displays and power delivery — along with a USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and a microSD card reader.

Availability and Pricing