Image Credit: Supplied

UAE artists can now enjoy a selection of premium fine arts brands at Al Hathboor Group's newly launched store, Artyst. Opened at Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai, it offers artists access to the full portfolio of Daler Rowney, Canson, Colart, Derwent, FM Brush, Mabef, Sargent Art and much more.

Emirati art pioneer Abdul Qader Al Rais was the guest of honour at the inauguration of the premium fine arts store, which was attended by Emirati calligraphy artist Fatima Al Hammadi, Chairman of Al Hathboor Group, Abdullah Al Hathboor, Vice-Chairman Jamal Al Hathboor, Director Majid Al Hathboor, and CEO Jaiganesh V.

“It is a delight to be here to see premium products being shared under one roof,” said Al Rais. “This is a unique concept and will encourage budding and established artists to come and seek what they desire for all types of art forms. As a long-time consumer of Al Hathboor products for my paintings, I wish the best for this venture.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Al Rais is a multi-award-winning Emirati painter noted for his abstract art, which combines geometric shapes with Arabic calligraphy. He is a founding member of the Emirates Fine Art Society and the winner of several prizes including the first-ever Shaikh Khalifa Prize for Art and Literature. He is one of the pioneers of contemporary art in the Emirates, widely exhibited both within the UAE and abroad.

“This fine arts speciality store created keeping the artists in mind is one of a kind and a great opportunity for all the artists in this part of Dubai,” added Fatima Al Hammadi. “Any artist who is looking for good brands and quality products should come to this store as I have been a regular user of Al Hathboor Group’s fine art materials for over 20 years.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Al Hammadi has more than 25 years of experience in fine arts and calligraphy. She is the leader of UAE Graffiti Artists, the first local graffiti group, and has participated in several art projects that entered Guinness World Records including the longest graffiti wall in Dubai in 2017. She has partaken in more than 25 national exhibitions, along with international ones in London, Berlin and Sri Lanka.

“The Artyst will allow us to continue to provide distinct and memorable experiences for our customers,” said Abdullah Al Hathboor at the launch of the one-stop shop for artists. “We are grateful to the insightful vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which embodies a pioneering model of leadership to achieve the ambitions and aspirations of artists in the UAE. Under his guidance and visionary initiatives, Dubai has achieved miraculous transformation as a city of positivity, arts, culture and an international hub for business and leisure. We look forward to welcoming artists to the showroom and showcasing the state-of-the-art facilities and unique experiences on offer.”