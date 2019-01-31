A series of pedestrian tunnels across Abu Dhabi Corniche are set to feature colourful artwork and graphics as part of a new project launched by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, it was announced on Thursday. In a statement sent Thursday, the Municipality said the project aims to transform the pedestrian experience through the use of three-dimensional art and controlled lighting. At present, two tunnels alongside the Al Bahar area have already been decorated with a vibrant marine theme. Image Credit: