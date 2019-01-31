Abu Dhabi: A series of pedestrian tunnels across Abu Dhabi Corniche are set to feature colourful artwork and graphics as part of a new project launched by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, it was announced on Thursday.
In a statement, the municipality said the project aims to transform the pedestrian experience through the use of three-dimensional art and controlled lighting.
At present, two tunnels alongside the Al Bahar area have already been decorated with a vibrant marine theme.
The municipality has previously undertaken other projects to enhance the city’s pedestrian tunnels, including equipping them with CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, a number of development projects have also ensured that Abu Dhabi Corniche includes vibrant and engaging public spaces.