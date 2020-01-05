Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development Image Credit: Supplied

Since 2008, Abu Dhabi has provided a sustainability platform for the global community which has grown through its initiatives and events, to become a global catalyst for accelerating the world’s sustainable development.

Today, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) includes the IRENA Assembly, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, The Future Sustainability Summit, the WFES Exhibition and Forums, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, and the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony. Through its initiatives and events, ADSW is committed to the sharing of knowledge, implementation of strategies and the delivery of real-world solutions that drive human progress.

Recognising the important roles community and women play in driving the sustainability agenda forward, ADSW also engages these stakeholders with dedicated platforms across the week through the Youth 4 Sustainability Hub, WiSER Forum, and The Festival at Masdar City.

ADSW brings together a unique mixture of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders Image Credit: Supplied

In order to align more closely with the UN SDGs and the UAE Vision 2021, ADSW last year widened its scope beyond renewable energy to enable the most relevant conversations that can drive economic growth and sustainable development. ADSW 2020 will again feature six key pillars: Energy & Climate Change, Water & Food, the Future of Mobility, Space, Biotechnology in Health, and Technology for Good. Cutting across these pillars and all programmes throughout ADSW 2020 will be the themes of Artificial Intelligence, Community and Youth.

The week will also mark the second edition of the #WeAreCommitted campaign. Launched by ADSW and Masdar, #WeAreCommitted is a global call to action, providing everyone with a platform for sharing commitments to accelerate sustainable development. The campaign, which is being led by the UAE, has already engaged stakeholders from around the world, ranging from government ministers and business leaders to NGOs and members of the local community.