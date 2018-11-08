In his opening remarks, Al Ahmad said: “The UAE is a young country, both in terms of when we were established, and in terms of our population. As we move beyond our dependence on our natural bounty of hydrocarbons, it is youth that will be our biggest asset. We are fortunate that, from our earliest days, our leadership has always focused on the issues most important to youth, especially education and employment, so our young people today are empowered to face the challenges and opportunities of our future diversified economy. Our dedication explains why the UAE is consistently ranked by the survey as the number one country in which young Arabs would like to live, and would like their own countries to resemble.”