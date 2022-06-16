Dubai: Under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Future Foundation today announced that the applications for the third cohort of the Dubai Future Experts Programme are now open. The programme aims to empower and equip a network of talented Emirati futurists across the government sector with the tools and skills to design and create a promising future for Dubai and the UAE.

The Dubai Future Experts Programme is managed by the Dubai Future Academy, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation. The programme focuses on developing a forward-looking mindset within the government and establishing a pool of verified Emirati futurists who will shape the future of Dubai’s key strategic sectors. The modules and content of this first-of-its-kind programme have been developed by leading national and global future experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and CEOs.

“Through the Dubai Future Experts Programme, we continue to invest in great minds, developing experts and futurists across the government entities. These futurists will shoulder the responsibility for advancing Dubai’s strategic sectors,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

“The programme targets talented nationals who will be empowered and equipped with the tools and knowledge of foresight and forward-thinking, not just to elevate Dubai’s government excellence model but also to turn it into a global model of excellence. Dubai’s vision is to be the leading city of the future, and this requires radical changes and bold decisions. This reflects the goal of this strategic programme,” added Sheikh Hamdan.

The registration for the new batch of the Dubai Future Experts programme, which is a collaboration between the Dubai Future Foundation and The Executive Council of Dubai, is open for members of the middle and top management from today until July 15. Participants will be selected from the Dubai government employees specialising in strategic design and forward-thinking.

Through its previous batches, the programme successfully empowered new generations of futurists across the Dubai government. It enabled them to be part of the government development process and of efforts to enhance Dubai’s ranking among the most future-ready cities in the world.

The Dubai Future Experts Programme contributes to consolidating the future design culture across Dubai government entities through the initiatives and projects that will be developed and led by the programme’s graduates using the knowledge and skills they acquire during their participation in the program.

The third session of the Dubai Future Experts Programme will begin in September 2022, comprising two modules, each running for six months. Participants will have the opportunity to progress from ‘Future Analyst’ to ‘Future Practitioner’.