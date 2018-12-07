“She requested me to move to the side of the building because she wanted to talk, but avoid security guards. She said she worked with an interior design company, but was in financial trouble. She asked me if I could help her with some money and that she would pay me back. Feeling sorry for the country-woman, I decided to help her. As I opened my wallet, she peeped in and noticed I had a few hundreds. She requested me to give her more. I told her I had some payments to make and I could not spare too much. But, I ended up giving her Dh350. She took it and promised to pay me back.”