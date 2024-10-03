American Hospital Dubai has completed its fifth robotic mediastinal mass resection, marking another milestone in its journey to advance surgical oncology in Dubai.

At the forefront of innovation, American Hospital introduced advanced robotic chest surgery last November, becoming the only hospital in Dubai to offer these procedures. Since then, numerous robotic lung and mediastinal mass resections have been performed, firmly establishing American Hospital as the leading institution for such complex procedures in Dubai. This commitment to excellence and innovation ensures patients have access to the most advanced surgical procedures in the region.

Led by Dr Hussam Ismael, Consultant Surgical Thoracic Oncologist at American Hospital Dubai, these successful complex surgeries exemplify its dedication to advancing surgical care and ensuring patients receive state-of-the-art treatment in the heart of Dubai.

"Our success in performing these complex robotic cases at American Hospital Dubai is a testament to the power of teamwork,” says Dr Ismael. “These achievements would not have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of every surgical team member.

“We are immensely grateful to our Chief of Robotic Surgery, Dr Hatem Moussa, who developed this programme, and our hospital administration for their invaluable support, which has been instrumental in advancing our capabilities and ensuring exceptional patient care. Additionally, we highly value the contributions of Dr Jalal Bin Saeid, our esteemed Cardiothoracic Surgeon, whose expertise has significantly strengthened our team and the quality of care we provide."

American Hospital Dubai is a regional leader with its own Center of Excellence in robotic surgery. It has performed over 1,700 robotic-assisted surgeries since launching its robotic surgery programme in 2020. It is also the region's first private healthcare facility to earn accreditation from the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).