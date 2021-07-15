Image Credit: Supplied

American Hospital Dubai, in association with Robotics Surgical Systems (RSS) and UK-based CMR Surgical, announced a strategic partnership agreement to set up the first robotic surgery training hub and educational academy of its kind in the region. The training hub and academy will be on the hospital’s premises and the courses will specialise in all areas of robotic minimal access surgery (RMAS).

The leading healthcare provider and robotic surgery role model in the UAE and the region, American Hospital Dubai is the first to establish the training centre deploying CMR Surgical’s Versius surgical robotic system. The hospital will also use Versius in its minimally invasive surgical procedures to attract all surgeons within MEA region to Dubai and train them on the latest of this technology.

The robotic dexterity of Versius eliminates physical and mental strain on surgeons with its instinctive instrument and vision controls. Its modular portable design allows surgeons to sit upright or stand during the surgery, ensuring comfort and ease of operation, eliminating fatigue, impacting clinical outcomes.

Hundreds of surgeons participate in CMR Surgical training worldwide. American Hospital Dubai’s partnership will open the doors for many more surgeons in the MEA region to gain hands-on experience of Versius, standardising robotic surgical training and offering fellowship programmes that will accelerate the adoption of this technology in the region.

CMR Surgical’s Versius was launched in 2019 and is transforming surgical robotics internationally. CMR Surgical invests heavily in training in its global academies. Its courses include Versius e-learning, Versius trainer and simulation sessions, didactic and residential training, as well as cadaver sessions, where CMR Surgical partners with American Hospital Dubai to deliver hands-on and observational clinical training.

Helping region accelerate its skills

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO, Mohammad and Obaid AlMulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai welcomed the agreement. “This strategic partnership agreement between American Hospital Dubai, Robotics Surgical Systems and CMR Surgical for the first Training and Educational Hub and Academy would further distinguish American Hospital Dubai’s services to patients from neighboring countries and MEA region," he says.

“The partnership is also working towards UAE Centennial 2071 goals as well as the 2021 National Agenda indicators and strategic objectives launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We thank CMR Surgical for being a strong advocate for training and education. It’s a shared vision which American Hospital Dubai is determined to pursue as we move ahead to make Dubai the capital of medical tourism.”

Dr Hatem Moussa, Chief of Robotic Surgery and Center of Training and Excellence at American Hospital Dubai, says: “The surgical robotics global market continues to innovate and expand. American Hospital Dubai has evolved to master all platforms to provide a comprehensive robotics training programme.

“We are excited to integrate the unique capabilities of the next-generation Versius with our comprehensive programme and look forward to a rewarding partnership with RSS and CMR Surgical. The use of Versius in American Hospital Dubai will not only support our best clinical practices but it would also help us reshape the industry in the MEA region to benefit surgeons, patients and all healthcare stakeholders.”