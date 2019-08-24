It’s a huge jump from the same period last year, says top official

File: Amer centres in Dubai have completed over 1.07 million transactions in the first half of 2019. Image Credit: Amer

Dubai: Amer centres in Dubai have completed over 1.07 million transactions in the first half of this year, as compared to 847,476 transactions during the same period last year, a top official of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai has said.

Addressing the third meeting of owners and managers of Amer centres in the emirate at the GDRFA Dubai headquarters in Al Jafaliya this week, Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, director general of the GDRFA Dubai, said the 1,007,406 transactions this year were clocked by 69 model Amer centres in Dubai, besides some Tasheel centres that provide Amer services.

Big jump

The huge jump in figures indicates the high demand for the latest and convenient services provided by Amer centres, he said.

Al Marri said the organisation of such forums helps in improving communication with partners to reach the maximum levels of customer satisfaction and happiness.

Amer centres are standard service centres aimed at simplifying and increasing the efficiency of transactions, in line with international benchmarks.

The forum was moderated by Major Salim Bin Ali, director of the Amer Department for Happiness of Customers at GDRFA Dubai.

Lauding the high quality of services provided by Amer centres, he said the result of feedback polls showed that these centres enjoyed 69 per cent customer satisfaction.

Bin Ali also discussed the importance of Emiratisation at Amer centres.

He pointed out that the centres provided employment opportunities for Emiratis in line with the guidelines laid down by the country’s leadership.

He also stressed on the importance of the role of the owners and managers of the centres as they are at the front end of Dubai’s services.

He said these centres, whose staff are highly trained and qualified, had helped unify the mechanism of service delivery.