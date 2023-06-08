What are Alfa Laval’s key areas of expertise, and what would you say lies behind the company’s global success?

Alfa Laval’s key areas of expertise are heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling. With over 4,000 patents, Alfa Laval focuses on innovation and product development and invests heavily in R&D activities, launching 30-40 new products every year in more than 100 countries. Alfa Laval has been providing customers with sustainable solutions that enable them to reuse and protect natural resources, such as energy and water, in their industrial processes for over a century.

Please tell us about Alfa Laval’s operations in the Middle East. What industries does Alfa Laval mainly cater to within the region, and what have been its major projects?

Alfa Laval has been present in the Middle East since the 1950s and established its regional headquarters in Dubai in 1994. The company caters to 25 countries in the region, supplying Alfa Laval’s full product portfolio and aftersales support across its key sectors. The company has a broad network of more than 45 partners in the region, who help work even closer with its customers. Alfa Laval’s energy-efficient heat exchangers are installed in major process plants and iconic infrastructures in the region. In fact, Alfa Laval will deliver compact heat exchangers to the world’s largest green hydrogen plant, which is to be constructed in the Middle East. When completed, the facility is expected to produce 650 tons of hydrogen per day, while being powered by renewable energy.