The incredible pace at which the world has been transforming over the past couple of decades has forced educational institutions to drastically overhaul traditional concepts. Unless children are exposed to learning methods that keep pace with the fast-changing world of the 21st century, they will potentially be misfits in the knowledge-based industries of the future. This is where choosing the right education for your child, from elementary school level upwards, becomes crucial. It is important to choose a school that constantly strives to provide students with access to the best education and facilities available, innovates in the classroom using the latest technologies that enrich the learning environment, and helps teachers continually undertake training and personal development programs to ensure they stay at the forefront of educational standards. Aldar Academies, a leading provider of private education in the UAE, has a network of eight academies, including one nursery, that do all the above, and beyond, to deliver the highest standards of education and inspire a love of learning in each child.

Empowering the next generation

As part of Aldar Education’s portfolio of schools, Aldar Academies opened its first school, The Pearl Academy, in 2007 with 250 students. Over the years, it has grown into a network of eight academies and is currently providing premium education to over 8,000 students. These are Al Ain Academy, Al Bateen Academy, Al Mamoura Academy, Al Muna Academy, The Pearl Academy, Al Yasmina Academy, West Yas Academy, and Al Forsan Nursery.

Al Ain Academy

Al Ain Academy is a welcoming, vibrant learning community. A forward-thinking school which aims to not only help students grow academically but also prepare them to be active, confident, and caring members of society. The academy follows the English National Curriculum with an international flavor that is specially adapted for the UAE (including Arabic, Islamic Studies, and Civics).

Image Credit: Supplied

Al Bateen Academy

Established in 2011, Al Bateen Academy is a co-educational day school for expatriate and Emirati families residing in the greater Abu Dhabi area. The family-oriented school welcomes students from all cultures and religions. The campus is a bespoke design hub that nurtures future proofed learners, granting students from FS2 to Year 13 access to the very latest technology and open space to discover their unique skills. Studies are based on an adapted English National Curriculum and progress through the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program (PYP) in primary school, through i/GCSE in secondary school and culminates with the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program during Post-16 study.

Al Mamoura Academy

Al Mamoura Academy’s vision is to provide a sustainable, innovative learning community, where pupils are nurtured through collaboration, leadership, and creativity. This primary school promotes learning through the development of industry links to ensure real life application of learning, with an emphasis on sustainability. Additionally, due to its efforts surrounding sustainability, Al Mamoura is proud to be recognized as a Green Flag School. The primary school delivers the English national Curriculum from nursery to Year 6 and upon completion of Year 6, boys will be automatically guaranteed a place within one of the group’s co-education secondary schools, whilst the girls continue their secondary education, in the girls-only dual curricula secondary school, offering American or UK studies.

Image Credit: Supplied

Al Muna Academy

Al Muna Academy is an English National Curriculum primary school in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Their skills-based approach ensures that children can reach high standards and are well prepared for the next stage in their education. Coding is a third language taught at Al Muna Academy as they believe that access to the language of tomorrow, equips their students with skills ready for careers that are yet to exist. Bespoke learning opportunities are offered through the very best in STEAM curriculum offerings.

The Pearl Academy

The Pearl Academy recognizes that the skills needed in life are ever-changing and works with students to fill their toolbox full of skills, with experiences and opportunities, to enable them to realize their potential, both academically and as an individual. The school’s flexible, multipurpose learning spaces blend traditional classroom learning with ‘Makers’ Spaces’ to give students real-life experiences. Here, students are guided in building cognitive competencies that lead to academic and lifetime success.

Al Yasmina Academy

Image Credit: Supplied

Al Yasmina Academy is one of the few recognized outstanding schools in the UAE where students’ attainment and progress, within all year groups, are significantly above UK, UAE and global averages. The school uses the study and practice of both expressive and visual arts to unlock children’s imaginations and transform the boundaries of their education. Additionally, students are encouraged to integrate sports as part of their healthy physical and mental development, by offering an extensive and well-rounded extracurricular program and making full use of their premium sporting facilities throughout their curriculum.

West Yas Academy

Students of West Yas Academy follow the renowned Massachusetts State Curriculum which offers a dynamic and challenging approach to learning. The school focuses on developing aptitudes and abilities in the usual broad range of disciplines, as well as in creative technologies such as Engineering Computing, Robotics, Electronics, and Art. The school also offers world-leading sports opportunities to its pupils – within their state-of-the-art sporting facilities. Students can participate in both recreational and competitive sports such as soccer, basketball, swimming, track and field.

Al Forsan Nursery

Image Credit: Supplied

Al Forsan Nursery aims to provide children aged 2 - 4 years old with a warm and happy environment, providing optimum conditions for their natural development; emotionally, socially, and academically. The staff at Al Forsan Nursery recognize the importance of pre-school years and are dedicated to ensuring that each child in their care receives the best experience while at the nursery. The nursery helps children deepen their ecological knowledge, nourish their senses of curiosity, and observe the wonders of nature firsthand, whilst developing their gross and fine motor skills.

Premium education that is accessible to all

Once a student becomes a part of the Aldar Academies community, they are helped to walk a path straight to university. Additionally, Aldar Academies’ students gain automatic priority placements in other academies within the network, assisting them to progress from nursery, right up to post-16 study, avoiding any waiting lists.