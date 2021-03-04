Image Credit: Supplied

There’s no feeling quite like purchasing a luxury car - it’s always a memorable experience. Your vehicle represents you and makes a statement, which is why so many choose to invest in getting the right ride.

Alba Cars provides buyers from across the UAE access to an exclusive array of hand-selected premium used cars. This award-winning dealership puts you in the driver’s seat of your dream car, with brands such as Jaguar, BMW, Audi, Bentley and Maserati. There is a range of luxury cars for an array of budgets, tastes and preferences. Alba Cars pairs exceptional customer service with fantastic offers. Its team represents 25 different nationalities and speaks 17 different languages, creating a welcoming and inclusive environment at its showroom.

Navigating the used car market

Navigating the used car industry is no mean feat. Unethical practices are commonplace within the Middle Eastern used car market. To steer clear of any problems when buying a premium used vehicle, it is essential to opt for a trusted dealership. Alba Cars has been pairing people with their dream cars since 2015 and is one of the established dealerships in Dubai. Each car undergoes a full suite of tests and inspections to ensure both safety and longevity. There’s also the peace of mind that comes with a complimentary two-year warranty that is provided as standard. So it’s no mystery why Alba Cars was named as the Best Used Car Dealership by the MEA Business Awards. Recently, it also won the title of Showroom of the Month from Dubizzle.

Saving money

As a result of the pandemic, many are frugal with their money. One smart way to get your dream car for less without compromising on the model is to opt for a premium used car. You can enjoy the best of both worlds - your dream car at a more affordable price. A premium used car is far more accessible than you might think thanks to the tailored finance options provided at Alba Cars. There’s even a 0 percent down payment available. There are also many ways to drive down costs, including trade-in options and monthly promotions.

Buying online

During this challenging time, many people are opting to shop online. In response to this Alba Cars has invested heavily in enhancing its online presence. It is now possible for car buyers to make a purchase from the comfort of their own homes via the Alba Cars website. What’s more, Alba Cars will be launching a series of apps for both buyers and sellers.