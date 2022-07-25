Al Ghurair Properties has been instrumental in shaping some of Dubai's historic neighbourhoods, enhancing the lives of its tenants. From the same stable comes a novel concept, Stay Holiday Homes , catering to people looking for trendy and high-quality short-term housing solutions. A DTCM-licensed company, Stay Holiday Homes offers amazing vacation rental properties across major hubs in Dubai for a weekend getaway or a month-long stay.

“As the short-term rental arm of the long-standing industry leader, we have exclusive access to superbly located properties, and we’ve also got decades of hospitality experience that’ll help make every stay memorable,” says Ahmed El Bassyouni, Head of Hospitality and Commercial Leasing at Al Ghurair Properties.

A range of apartment options such as studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments is available for lease across Dubai Marina, Al Barsha, Bur Dubai and Deira.

“We noticed that there are very little holiday home offerings in old Dubai,” explains El Bassyouni. “The government is investing in upgrading Dubai’s traditional areas, which attract many visitors.”

Stay Holiday Homes at Al Ghurair Centre Residence and Manazil Al Raffa 01 in Bur Dubai are perfectly positioned to cater to people who want to explore this heritage area.

Dubai Marina is a key attraction for beachgoers and sunseekers. Stay Holiday Homes has just the thing for them too – apartments at Address Marina Residence with five-star facilities.

What these vacation rental properties have in common is that they are all conveniently located offering easy access to public transport and other attractions. Address Marina Residence, for instance, is a hop, skip and jump from popular restaurants, malls, tourist attractions such as Ain Dubai, and the metro station.

The apartments are beautifully furnished and come fitted with everyday products and high-quality appliances. Every room is designed to maximise function and space and the furniture is picked by design professionals who know how to mix comfort with flair. Featuring hassle-free digital locks coupled with housekeeping options, family rooms, private parking, swimming pools, fitness centres and saunas, they are the perfect choice for short stays.

And it’s as simple as ABC to book a Stay Holiday Home. Just visit www.stay.homes or mail stay.reservations@al-ghurair.com.

“We’ve created a highly automated system to streamline the entire booking, check-in, and check-out process,” says El Bassyouni. “We adhere to the DTCM Holiday Home standards, which require our visitors to produce their passport and contact information in advance for registration and to sign our standard contract for the duration of their stay.”

Stay is also listed with online providers such as Airbnb, Booking.com, and Agoda.

Summer rates for a night start at Dh350 for a studio, Dh450 for a one-bedroom, and Dh750 for a two-bedroom apartment. There are special rates for long stays as well as various occasion-related discounts, such as for Eid.

Check-in begins at 2pm and checkout is at 11am. A damage deposit of Dh2,000 is required on arrival. Within seven days of checkout, the deposit will be reimbursed in full if property inspection shows no damage.

“Planning a trip can be stressful, but our customer service representatives are here to help. They can guide you through the booking process, so all you have to do is relax and enjoy your stay.”