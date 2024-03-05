Al Ghurair Centre is redefining Deira’s dining scene with the launch of Flayva, a global street food hall featuring 18 exciting food and beverage outlets.
Spanning an expansive 3,318 square feet, the all-in-one culinary hotspot, which opens today, will accommodate 500 guests at a time, providing a spacious and vibrant setting for a rich variety of dining experiences in the heart of Deira. From Indonesian to Vietnamese, Indian to Japanese, and Lebanese to Filipino, Flayva promises flavours for every palate.
“With the launch of Flayva, our latest culinary gem at Al Ghurair Centre, we extend our commitment to creating and nurturing a vibrant community hub within the heart of one of Dubai’s most historic neighbourhoods,” says Anwar Atari, Chief Executive Officer, Al Ghurair Properties – Residential and Commercial. “Inspired by the growing popularity of food halls in the city, Flayva is more than a dining space; it's a lively community hub where residents can come together and discover an eclectic fusion of local and international flavours, all under one roof.”
Be sure to check out Allo Beirut, offering Lebanese dishes inspired by the capital’s street food scene complete with a separate section for shawarma lovers; BaoFriends, a modern bao joint infused with both Asian and Arab flavours; House of Curry for an authentic Indian food experience; Warung Bandung for traditional Indonesian flavours; Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe and Little Oriental Dining for Asian fusion delights; and Salvis Junior, Chibog Restaurant, and Bacolod Inasal BBQ for delicious Filipino cuisine.
Expanding the global palate, Flayva introduces Japanese joint Tako Ichiban House; Uzbeki Cuisine for an authentic taste of Uzbekistan; Clucks for a fried chicken food fest; and Siam Thai Food for traditional flavours from the east.
Spice Grill, offering exquisite seafood and meat options, and Gulou China Grub, providing a casual yet wholesome hotpot experience, further elevate the dining experience.
Those with a desire for drinks or desserts can satisfy their cravings at Hubboba Tea Café, an Emirati-owned Boba tea shop, or indulge in delectable desserts at Taro by BaoFriends.
Operating from 10am to 10pm on Mondays through Thursdays and extending its hours until 12am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Flayva represents a significant addition to Al Ghurair Centre, enhancing its appeal and solidifying its position as a leading lifestyle destination for residents and tourists alike.
For more information, visit Flayvadubai.com or @flayvadubai.