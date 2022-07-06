It's that time of the year when residents - and shopaholics around the world - make a beeline to Dubai malls to bag some of the most incredible deals. With Eid falling right at the beginning of the shopping fiesta that is Dubai Summer Surprises, Al Ghurair Centre has spared no expense to make it doubly exciting and fulfilling for shoppers. Daily surprises, thrilling competitions and shop-and-win promotions await visitors, guaranteeing an amazing Eid and DSS.

As part of its Eid celebrations, Al Ghurair Centre is offering shoppers the opportunity to win up to Dh200,000 in cash prizes. On making a purchase of Dh100 or more at any of its stores, customers have the chance to be one of the 46 lucky winners who will walk away with cash prizes of Dh3,000, Dh5,000 and Dh10,000.

That’s not all. During DSS, shoppers at #TheCentre get a chance to win six brand-new Nissan X- Terras. Again, you only have to spend Dh100 or more at its stores to enter a digital raffle draw to win the luxury car. The draws will take place on July 17, July 24, July 31, August 7, August 21, and September 4.

All this is in addition to the host of amazing deals and promotions your favourite retailers at Al Ghurair Centre have lined up for you. From skincare brands to fashion retailers to fabulous restaurants, Al Ghurair Centre has everything you need, be it last-minute Eid shopping for all age groups or a leisurely outing with friends and family.

Glam up your festive look with Flormar this Eid. The store is offering 25-50 per cent off for DSS and topping that with exclusive gift and value packs for Eid. “We are a value-based cosmetic brand offering trendy and performance-driven colour cosmetics at affordable rates,” says Anil Kukreja, Retail Head, Flormar. “Top that with exclusive discounts during Eid season and it is a win-win for us as well as the customers. Our one-day sale during Eid season is equal to a regular week’s sale of a regular month.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Offering a range of back-to-back deals throughout DSS is The Face Shop, a Korean skincare brand. With every purchase of Dh300 and above from July 1-17, you get a Reed Diffuser free. From July 18-31, all purchases above Dh300 entitles you to a free travel kit. The Dr Belmeur range will have 25 per cent off from August 1-14 while the Beyond range will be on 25 per cent discount from August 15-31. And the last four days of DSS – September 1-4 – will be the most amazing as Face Shop offers 30 per cent off across all its products.

This year’s DSS brings back the opportunity to stock up on your favourite moisturisers, body washes and perfumes from Bath and Body Works. “Whether you are buying for personal use or gifting, you will always find what you are looking for,” says Hesham Khalil, Manager, Bath & Body Works. “And there is no match for our prices/offers during this time of the year.” With the store offering 25-75 per cent discount on products, select body care products are up for grabs for Dh15, candles for Dh39 and hand soaps Dh12.

Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile Super Care Pharmacy is running buy-one-get-one free offers on selected line of products in addition to promotions such as buy-2-get-one free. “Since we offer a wide range of international brands from several categories such as skincare, fitness, nutrition, baby care and more, we’ve ensured that our DSS offer applies across all of those ranges so that our shoppers can mix and match to choose the products that are best suited to their lifestyle,” says Shivam Kataria, Vice President, GMG Healthcare.

When visiting family and friends for Eid, one cannot go empty-handed. Bloomsbury’s has come up with a range of mawa cakes, a regional specialty to complete your Eid celebration. It also has special offers for lunch on weekdays and breakfasts on weekends to make your festivities even more memorable.

Denny’s, one of the popular diners in Dubai, also has great deals on breakfasts to make Eid mornings sweeter. “Endless stacks of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs and hash browns for Dh49 only,” says Marketing Manager Ami Madi.

So what are you waiting for?