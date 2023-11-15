Looking to celebrate this festive season without all that hassle in the kitchen? Al-Futtaim IKEA has got you covered. The Swedish retailer has brought back its popular and much-awaited Whole Roast Turkey takeaway offer. Get ready for a delectable, hassle-free meal, available from today until December 31 across all Al-Futtaim IKEA restaurants in the UAE.
Picture this: a succulent 6-7kg Whole Roast Turkey, bread stuffing, roasted vegetables, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce – all in one delightful package. Not only will you get the complimentary IKEA KONCIS Roasting tin with grill rack, but you also can order a delicious mince pie and log cake. Say goodbye to kitchen chaos and hello to an authentic, stress-free festive feast.
Celebrate the festive season with your loved ones and host a delightful dinner that is affordable and will make you feel right at home. The regular price of the Whole Roast Turkey is Dh399, but here’s a secret for you - IKEA Family Members can enjoy it at an exclusive price of Dh349. Don’t want to miss out on this offer? Simply become an IKEA Family Member today by signing up for free at family.ikea.ae/join-us/profile
Pre-order the delicious whole roast turkey via calling 800 IKEA (800 4532) or online at food.ikea.ae/roast-turkey-takeaway. You can visit the nearest IKEA UAE restaurant to pick up your order by placing it 48 hours in advance.
This season, let Al-Futtaim IKEA make your festive and Thanksgiving celebrations a breeze with the Whole Roast Turkey - because every holiday feast deserves a little extra family love.
What: Al-Futtaim IKEA’s Whole Roast Turkey Takeaway Offer
When: November 15 – December 31
Price: Regular price: Dh399 | IKEA Family Member price: Dh349
Pre-order: Call 800 IKEA (800 4532) or online at the IKEA website