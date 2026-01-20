Al-Futtaim ACE unveils 2026 Ramadan collection

ACE’s home solutions combine traditional Arab artistry and contemporary European designs
Al-Futtaim ACE has launched its highly anticipated 2026 Ramadan collection, themed Ramadan Souk: From Preparation to Celebration. This year’s curated range is designed to be a one-stop destination for families, providing everything from kitchen essentials for suhour prep to elegant tableware for grand iftar hosting.
The collection is anchored by three distinct pillars of the home experience. To bring local heritage to the forefront, ACE introduces an Arabic Calligraphy collection, featuring intricate motifs that bring a sense of sacred tradition to any living space.
Complementing this is a high-quality, exclusive homeware collection designed in France. This range focuses on the art of fine dining, offering stoneware and porcelain dinnerware, handcrafted ceramic tableware, and durable borosilicate glassware. With premium stainless steel and ceramic-coated cookware, ACE ensures that homeowners can achieve a sophisticated aesthetic without breaking the bank.
Understanding that the heart of Ramadan lies in the kitchen, ACE has expanded its range of electronics to power up meal preparation. Customers can explore the region’s widest selection of small appliances: high-speed blenders, air-fryers, food processors, and juicers, coffee machines for the perfect post-iftar brew and stand-alone and built-in refrigerators, beverage coolers, and cookers to manage large-scale feasts.
With the pleasant weather, ACE encourages families to extend their gatherings into the open air. The Outdoor Living 2026 collection, now available in stores, features stylish sofa sets and grills to transform gardens into spaces for reflection and community.
ACE remains committed to making a welcoming home accessible to everyone, with dinner sets starting at just Dh59. To further support customers during the season of giving, ACE offers several flexible payment solutions such as Buy Now, Pay Later with seamless interest-free payments via Tabby, 0 per cent installments available with leading bank credit cards, and exclusive rewards up to 9 per cent cashback for Blue FAB Credit Card holders.
The Ramadan Souk Collection is now available across nine locations in the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar, including flagship stores at Dubai Festival City and Yas Island.
Al-Futtaim ACE is the region's leading home improvement and lifestyle destination, offering a wide range of outdoor living, gardening, electronics, and homeware products.
