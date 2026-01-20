Al-Futtaim ACE unveils 2026 Ramadan collection

Al fresco iftars

With the pleasant weather, ACE encourages families to extend their gatherings into the open air. The Outdoor Living 2026 collection, now available in stores, features stylish sofa sets and grills to transform gardens into spaces for reflection and community.

Unbeatable value and flexible shopping

ACE remains committed to making a welcoming home accessible to everyone, with dinner sets starting at just Dh59. To further support customers during the season of giving, ACE offers several flexible payment solutions such as Buy Now, Pay Later with seamless interest-free payments via Tabby, 0 per cent installments available with leading bank credit cards, and exclusive rewards up to 9 per cent cashback for Blue FAB Credit Card holders.

The Ramadan Souk Collection is now available across nine locations in the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar, including flagship stores at Dubai Festival City and Yas Island.

