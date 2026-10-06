Al-Futtaim ACE launches 2027 Outdoor Living Collection for UAE homes

New range offers contemporary design and durable solutions for spaces of every size
Al-Futtaim ACE has launched its 2027 Outdoor Living Collection in the UAE, expanding its range of furniture, outdoor kitchens, grills and accessories as residents prepare to spend more time outside during the cooler months.
Built around the campaign, Styled for Together Time, the collection is designed for everything from quiet mornings on the balcony and family meals to weekend barbecues and larger evening gatherings.
Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in outdoor living, Al-Futtaim ACE has organised the new range across five zones — Lounge Living, Dining, Balcony Living, Relaxation and Outdoor Entertainment — with products intended for spaces ranging from compact apartment balconies to large villa gardens.
The collection has also been developed with GCC conditions in mind. Powder-coated aluminium and corrosion-resistant steel have been used across the range to improve durability, while selected pieces feature premium UV-resistant outdoor fabrics designed to retain their colour and appearance despite prolonged exposure to sunlight.
Sustainability also forms part of the product mix, with responsibly sourced materials including FSC-certified wood and recyclable metals used across parts of the collection.
The limited-quantity ranges, available exclusively at Al-Futtaim ACE, take cues from international outdoor design trends while being adapted to suit the practical demands of the region.
“Outdoor spaces are where so many memorable moments with family and friends take place,” says David Elliott, General Manager – Al-Futtaim ACE. “This collection has been thoughtfully curated to make those moments even better.
“As outdoor living specialists, we want to make it easier for customers to create spaces that work for the way they live. Whether it’s a compact balcony, family garden or larger entertaining area, the collection brings together style, quality and durability in one destination. Ultimately, it’s about giving our customers more time to enjoy the moments that matter most.”
Outdoor cooking is another major focus of the 2027 range, with ACE bringing together brands including Broil King, Weber, Traeger, Char-Broil and Blackstone.
The assortment spans gas and charcoal barbecues, smokers, griddles, electric grills and accessories, giving customers options for different cooking styles and outdoor spaces.
ACE will also bring back its barbecue tasting event later this year, giving customers the opportunity to experience products from premium barbecue brands firsthand.
Alongside the expanded range, the retailer is introducing a number of payment and delivery options aimed at making outdoor upgrades more accessible.
Customers can choose 0 per cent instalment plans over three, six, nine or 12 months, as well as Buy Now, Pay Later through Tabby.
An introductory offer will also provide free delivery on outdoor furniture orders above Dh999. Installation services and express delivery options are available for customers looking for additional convenience.
The 2027 Outdoor Living Collection is available at Al-Futtaim ACE flagship stores in Dubai Festival City, Yas Island, Dubai Hills and Dubai Festival Plaza. The new outdoor product catalogue will also be available through the Al-Futtaim ACE UAE website.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.