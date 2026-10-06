Al-Futtaim ACE launches 2027 Outdoor Living Collection for UAE homes

Al-Futtaim ACE has launched its 2027 Outdoor Living Collection in the UAE, expanding its range of furniture, outdoor kitchens, grills and accessories as residents prepare to spend more time outside during the cooler months.

Built around the campaign, Styled for Together Time, the collection is designed for everything from quiet mornings on the balcony and family meals to weekend barbecues and larger evening gatherings.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in outdoor living, Al-Futtaim ACE has organised the new range across five zones — Lounge Living, Dining, Balcony Living, Relaxation and Outdoor Entertainment — with products intended for spaces ranging from compact apartment balconies to large villa gardens.

Designed for outdoor living in the GCC