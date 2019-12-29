Ajman diver recovers wedding ring from the sea

Ajman: An Arab woman, whose weddding ring fell into the sea off Al Zawra Marina in Ajman, was hugely relieved when a diver from the Marine division of the General Administration of Ajman Civil Defence managed to recover the precious band from the deep waters.
The woman, who was enjoying a walk with her husband along the Marina, was in for a shock when the ring slipped from her finger and fell into the sea. At a loss to recover it by themselves, they contacted Ajman Civil Defence and explained their problem.
The Maritime division of Ajman Civil Defence responded immediately to the distress call and rushed a diver to the area. With great accuracy accuracy and skill, the diver retrived the ring in a short time.
The overjoyed couple were extremely grateful to the Ajman Civil defence and said they would never forget this experience.
Brigadier Abdulaziz Ali Al Shamsi, Director General of Ajman Civil Defence, said the administration considered it its duty to promptly respond in humanitarian cases. He said those who found themselves in situations like these should not hesitate to contact Civil Defence at 997.