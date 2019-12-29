Ajman diver recovers wedding ring from the sea

Arab couple’s band fell into the waters during a walk on the marina

Ajman: An Arab woman, whose weddding ring fell into the sea off Al Zawra Marina in Ajman, was hugely relieved when a diver from the Marine division of the General Administration of Ajman Civil Defence managed to recover the precious band from the deep waters.

The woman, who was enjoying a walk with her husband along the Marina, was in for a shock when the ring slipped from her finger and fell into the sea. At a loss to recover it by themselves, they contacted Ajman Civil Defence and explained their problem.

The Maritime division of Ajman Civil Defence responded immediately to the distress call and rushed a diver to the area. With great accuracy accuracy and skill, the diver retrived the ring in a short time.

The overjoyed couple were extremely grateful to the Ajman Civil defence and said they would never forget this experience.