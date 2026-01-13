Air Maniax marks seven years of fun with new parks and a special offer

Air Maniax, the UAE’s pioneering home-grown indoor adventure brand, marks its 7th anniversary, celebrating a remarkable journey of innovation, community connection, and regional growth.

From its beginnings as a single flagship venue in Al Quoz, the brand has evolved into a network of eight high-energy adventure parks across the UAE. This is complemented by Street Maniax, the brand’s electrifying sister concept — an integrated trampoline-and-parkour arena that blends dynamic free movement with urban-style agility challenges to create one seamless, high-adrenaline experience.

This milestone reflects the exceptional loyalty and enthusiasm of families, schools, corporates, and communities who have embraced Air Maniax and Street Maniax as part of their celebrations, milestones, and active lifestyles. Their trust has shaped the brand into one of the UAE’s most popular and respected indoor entertainment destinations.

7th anniversary offer

To thank customers for their continued support, Air Maniax is launching an exclusive 7th anniversary offer: the chance to win a Kugoo Electric Bike.

Each two-hour Premium Pass bought before January 23 gives customers an entry into the raffle draw to be held on January 31.

For every 100 dirhams spent in the cafe, each customer will get an additional entry into the raffle draw.

You can also like Air Maniax’ Instagram post of the bike giveaway, follow its Instagram page, and share the post for another entry.