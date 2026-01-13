Air Maniax marks seven years of fun with new parks and a special offer

When you buy a Premium Pass at Air Maniax you stand a chance to win a Kugoo Electric Bike
Air Maniax, the UAE’s pioneering home-grown indoor adventure brand, marks its 7th anniversary, celebrating a remarkable journey of innovation, community connection, and regional growth.
From its beginnings as a single flagship venue in Al Quoz, the brand has evolved into a network of eight high-energy adventure parks across the UAE. This is complemented by Street Maniax, the brand’s electrifying sister concept — an integrated trampoline-and-parkour arena that blends dynamic free movement with urban-style agility challenges to create one seamless, high-adrenaline experience.
This milestone reflects the exceptional loyalty and enthusiasm of families, schools, corporates, and communities who have embraced Air Maniax and Street Maniax as part of their celebrations, milestones, and active lifestyles. Their trust has shaped the brand into one of the UAE’s most popular and respected indoor entertainment destinations.
To thank customers for their continued support, Air Maniax is launching an exclusive 7th anniversary offer: the chance to win a Kugoo Electric Bike.
Each two-hour Premium Pass bought before January 23 gives customers an entry into the raffle draw to be held on January 31.
For every 100 dirhams spent in the cafe, each customer will get an additional entry into the raffle draw.
You can also like Air Maniax’ Instagram post of the bike giveaway, follow its Instagram page, and share the post for another entry.
Since opening its inaugural Al Quoz park in December 2018, Air Maniax has steadily expanded its footprint across the Emirates.
Today, the group operates Air Maniax – Mercato Mall, Air Maniax – Arabian Center, Air Maniax – Nad Al Sheba Mall and Street Maniax – Al Quoz in Dubai and Air Maniax – Yas Mall, Air Maniax – Marina Mall, Air Maniax – Al Jimi Mall (Al Ain) in Abu Dhabi.
Air Maniax is now entering a new phase of strategic growth, with several major developments under way. This includes Air Maniax – Motor City, a state-of-the-art indoor adventure destination serving one of Dubai’s most vibrant family communities; a significant expansion into a new emirate, strengthening the brand’s presence across the UAE with Air Maniax – Sharjah; and the brand’s first international venture, bringing premium indoor adventure to one of India’s fastest-growing cities, with Air Maniax – Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
These upcoming locations demonstrate the brand’s commitment to expanding responsibly while continuing to deliver safe, world-class, high-energy entertainment experiences.
Across all locations together, Air Maniax has welcomed five million guests, delivering unforgettable birthday celebrations, empowering school trips, dynamic holiday camps, and high-energy corporate team-building events.
Its multi-zone parks include inflatable arenas, obstacle courses, ninja courses, Grid Maniax, the much loved ZipZag, go-karts, laser tag, trampoline parkour and sensory toddler areas, providing inclusive, high-impact experiences for guests of all ages and abilities.
“Reaching seven years is a privilege we owe entirely to our customers,” said Riyaz Suterwalla, Founder of Air Maniax. “Every family, school, and organisation that has chosen us — you are the reason this brand exists.
“Your trust, your feedback, and your enthusiasm have guided every step of our journey. We have grown because you asked, and we listened. Each new park, each new experience, and each improvement is a reflection of what our community has told us.
“As we continue forward, our purpose remains simple: to stay humble, to serve you better, and to keep growing with you — not merely because of you.”
To learn more, visit Airmaniax.com or Streetmaniax.com
