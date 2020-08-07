Man flying with wife and child who were on visit among those dead

Sharafudheen Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sharafudheen, 35, who was flying aboard the fateful Air India flight to Kozhikode with his wife and child on Friday, has been confirmed dead, his neighbours in Kerala told Gulf News.

“He was travelling with his wife and child who had come to Dubai on a visit,” said one of the neighbours who were at the Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode along with Sharafudheen’s brother.

He said Sharafudheen’s mortal remains are at the hospital while they have no knowledge about his two-year-old daughter Fathima Izza. As per the list of patients at Aster MIMS Hospital, his wife Ameena, 23, is one of the injured passengers admitted in the hospital.

The neighbours said they are anxiously waiting to hear about the mother and baby and trying to console the family members.The family hails from Pilasseri in Kozhikode.

Accountant who flew down to write MBA exam injured

One of the passengers, who has been injured in the crash, has been identified as an accountant who flew home for writing MBA final exam.

Mohammed Shareef (left) and Vijesh Mulamukkil Image Credit: Supplied

Vijesh Mulamukkil from Tirur was seated on seat 3A and has been hospitalised with injuries, E.P. Johnson, president of Indian Association Sharjah told Gulf News. He said another passenger has been identified as Mohammed Shareef, 38, from Malappuram who worked in a salon in Rolla.

“We don’t know his seat number and what happened to him. We are deeply saddened about the tragedy. We are trying to reach out to the families and friends of all the people.”

Sharjah helpline

The Indian Association Sharjah has also set up the following helpline numbers to assist families and friends. 0504828472, 0506266546, 0503675770, 0506268175

Groom and family

A Keralite youth in Dubai whose wedding is scheduled to be on September 10 and his brother’s family were also among the passengers.

Parameswaran Azhakath travelled with his elder brother Ravisankar Azhakath, sister-in-law Tara Sankar and niece Ayana Ravisankar, his mother confirmed.

Speaking to Gulf News over phone from Pattambi in Palakkad district, the mother said her elder son Ravisankar called her a few minutes earlier.

“We are worried about them. Only Ravisankar called. He said they are injured but they are okay,” the anxious mother said.

She said relatives have rushed to the site.

Other passengers included residents who lost jobs, stranded visitors, and people who need emergency medical treatment.

Neeraj Agrwal, consul Press, Information and Culture at the Indian Consulate in Dubai said there were several visit visa holders as many have been rushing to meet the deadline to exit the country.