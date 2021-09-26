Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. 109 of 2021 appointing Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi as Adviser to the UAE President with the rank of Minister.
Earlier in 2018, President Sheikh issued a Decree appointing Ahmed Jumaa Al Zaabi as Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. He was also Deputy Chairman of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and former Board Member of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.
He also held the position of Deputy Minister of Presidential Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Amiri Aviation Authority in 2002.
Al Zaabi began his professional life in 1976, when he graduated and occupied several positions through which he gained practical experience in many fields, including Director of the Crown Prince’s Office with the rank of Assistant Undersecretary in 1990.