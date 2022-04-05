AG Café, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East, opened its first-ever Coffee House in the UAE and its second in the Middle East at Dubai Hills Mall. It is part of the trademark’s expansion strategy in the country where it has around 190 restaurants to achieve its vision to offer innovation services and a unique experience for all coffee lovers in the emirates.

Thiago Santelmo, Regional President of EMEA at RBI, Tim Hortons principal, executives from AG Café, partners from the private and government sectors, and the media attended the opening event.

Image Credit: Supplied

The new coffee house introduced the distinctive and innovative experience it offers to Tim Hortons lovers, starting with its design that is inspired by nature, its elegant yet comfy interior, pleasant lighting suitable for everyone, and carefully selected selection of furniture that offers guests the option of enjoying a home-brewed cup of coffee or some delicious foods.

The coffee house offers a number of unique features such as specialised coffee, new machines for brewing a wide variety of coffee beans, in-house coffee grinding and freshly baked doughnut, in addition to a new food menu.

The opening of this new Tim Hortons coffee house, along with two other locations at the same mall, reinforces AG Café’s mission to provide an unforgettable experience to its guests and sustains its concept of always offering freshly brewed coffee and bakeries to maintain its tagline Always Fresh, Always Delicious.

Through this new coffee house, AG Café aims to offer distinguished and premium coffee, as it allows its guests to fully interact with the brand and create a unique community bonded by the love of specialised high-quality coffee.

Image Credit: Supplied

“We are thrilled to open our first Coffee House in the UAE,” said Thiago Santelmo, Regional President of EMEA at RBI. “We trust that the elevated Coffee House concept will be well received by our guests. Inspired by our Canadian heritage, this concept focuses on creating an atmosphere that makes you feel authentically welcomed and at ease from the moment you walk in. A place to come back to again and again to disconnect, while enjoying a moment of delicious indulgence or just re-energize for the day ahead.”

Hesham Almekkawi, CEO of AG Café, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East, said, “Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, government facilities, and easy investment policies have encouraged us to believe in the success of our expansion, and we were motivated to open this new coffee house at Dubai Hills Mall. We seek to further expand throughout the whole UAE and expect this new café to attract guests who are looking for a nice and quiet place to relax or meet others while enjoying the most delicious foods and beverages.”

Almekkawi pointed out that they are delighted to reinforce this successful partnership with Emaar Properties, the development and managing company of Dubai Hills Mall, and added that Dubai Hills Mall is a vibrant centre that greatly contributes to the development of Dubai Hills Estate, providing services to the local community and visitors from around the UAE. We are pleased to be part of this exclusive venture in Dubai and look forward to welcoming our guests at the new coffee house that offers them a unique and exceptional experience that makes Tim Hortons everyone’s café of choice.

The iconic Canadian brand Tim Hortons is renowned for its unique premium coffee, variety of inspired doughnuts, high-quality fresh products, and the personal experience it offers to its guests and communities. With over 50 years of experience, Tim Hortons has managed to capture the hearts and taste buds of the Canadians and guests from all over the world.