Summer is fast approaching, and while that means the end of the school year for some, it’s also a fantastic opportunity for high-school students to make great strides in the university admissions process.

One of the most important components of students’ applications is SAT scores, which often determine how selective an institution a student may attend. Investing time and effort in improving their SAT scores allows students to target more competitive universities and even secure stronger financial aid packages and scholarship offers. Ideally, students will complete their SAT exams by the end of the summer, which will allow them the greatest opportunity to focus on test preparation without the added pressure of attending to regular schoolwork.

To help students ace the exam, Hale is offering an intensive SAT Summer Boot Camp over six weeks beginning July 9. With online and in-person options, Hale’s comprehensive course will not only teach students the content but also train them to navigate the complexities of the exam.

Hale’s boot camps come with weekly open-office hours, unlimited diagnostic exams, and a state-of-the-art curriculum. Hale’s KHDA-certified SAT programme is taught by two expert instructors from NYU and UPenn with over a combined 20 years of experience teaching students, specifically from the Middle East. Each instructor has scored in the top 1 per cent in the exams as test takers, and have helped students improve their scores by over 300 points.

SAT scores are more important now than ever before

Traditionally, the SAT has been a mandatory component of applications for undergraduate programmes in the US and Canada. Since the Covid-19 pandemic limited students’ opportunities to take the SAT, many universities updated their policies, making SAT scores an optional requirement. This means that universities will consider your application whether or not you submit scores.

While it’s easy to think the SAT is no longer necessary, these new policies have inadvertently created circumstances that have made these high-stakes exams more important than ever.

Should I submit SAT scores?

First, it is invariably true that excellent test scores improve the competitiveness of your university application. While school grades offer the most comprehensive indicator of academic ability, universities need a way to distinguish two students in different curricula, in different schools, in different countries. The SAT allows universities to compare applicants' potential through a universal exam.

Secondly, during the admissions process, universities compare the college applications of students from the same high school, city, and country. If most of your peers have submitted test scores, some universities may infer that you chose not to submit your scores because they were lower than expected. If you have the opportunity to take the SAT, universities expect that you do so.

So, how do you prepare for the SAT? What do you need to keep in mind? How do you plan your studies for this test?

What students stand to gain?

These immersive Boot Camps are designed to fully prepare students for the official SAT exam: you will practise math questions on just about every topic, you will gain a solid understanding of all the English grammar you will need, and you will not only learn key reading comprehension skills, but you will also be exposed to the American history topics that the SAT expects you to know.

When should you take the SAT?

August is the best time to take the SAT, says Hale Education Group Test Director Jeffrey Dalton. "During August, students are often stuck at home, in a summer lull before the start of the upcoming school year, with minimal distractions to prepare,” he says.

Rising freshmen, sophomores and juniors should aim to sit for the SAT on August 28. - Hale Education Group Test Director Jeffrey Dalton

