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Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi’s AA credit rating with stable outlook

Fitch anticipates sustained growth in non-oil economic activity throughout 2026

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi’s AA credit rating with stable outlook
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Fitch Ratings , one of the world’s leading international credit rating agencies, has affirmed Abu Dhabi’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. The agency highlighted the Emirate's strong fiscal metrics and high GDP per capita, noting that Abu Dhabi maintains high net sovereign foreign assets alongside low government debt compared to peer rated sovereigns.

Fitch attributed the Stable Outlook to the resilience of oil export revenues during the US-Iran war, enabling the Emirate to continue strengthening its external and fiscal reserves.

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Fiscal Surpluses Outstripping Expenditure

Fitch expects revenue increases from higher oil production to outpace spending growth, projecting a budget surplus of 7.1% of GDP in 2026, inclusive of investment income from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

The agency foresees the fiscal surplus widening in 2027—supported by rising hydrocarbon output—before narrowing in 2028 due to lower prices.

 Its baseline assumes Brent crude averages $70 per barrel in 2027 and $60 per barrel in 2028.

Strong sovereign assets and low debt

Fitch described Abu Dhabi’s sovereign balance sheet as exceptionally strong, estimating net sovereign foreign assets at approximately 300% of GDP by the end of 2025, compared to an average of 45.1% for 'AA'-rated peers.

Fiscal surpluses are expected to be directed toward government-related entities (GREs) executing long-term development projects, as well as boosting domestic bank deposits.

Government debt stood at roughly 19.3% of GDP at end-2025 (versus a 'AA' median of 46.5%). Fitch expects debt levels to remain near these benchmarks, with an increasing focus on local-currency issuances to foster local capital market development.

Non-Oil Economic Expansion

Fitch also anticipates sustained growth in non-oil economic activity throughout 2026, bolstered by high capital expenditure, countercyclical support measures, and robust consumer spending.

Higher hydrocarbon output is projected to accelerate real GDP growth to 15.1% in 2027, further anchored by GRE-funded infrastructure projects.

Regarding the banking sector, Fitch reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi banks have demonstrated strong resilience amid geopolitical friction, backed by robust financial metrics, including ample liquidity and solid capital buffers.

Fitch Ratings agency

Fitch Ratings is one of the world’s leading international credit rating agencies, specialising in assessing the financial strength and creditworthiness of governments, sovereign states, banks and corporations.

Fitch is recognised as one of the three major global credit rating agencies, alongside:

  • Fitch Ratings

  • Moody’s Ratings

  • S&P Global Ratings

What does Fitch’s rating of Abu Dhabi mean?

When Fitch assigns Abu Dhabi an AA rating with a Stable Outlook, it means the following:

  • AA Rating: Abu Dhabi has a very strong capacity to meet its financial obligations and repay its debts, reflecting the strength of its financial position and high creditworthiness.

  • Stable Outlook: The agency expects Abu Dhabi’s creditworthiness to remain at its current level, with no significant changes anticipated over the foreseeable future.

What does the rating signify?

Fitch’s affirmation of Abu Dhabi’s AA rating with a Stable Outlook reflects the emirate’s strong fiscal position, flexible fiscal policies and ability to meet its debt obligations. It underscores the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s economy and the confidence international institutions place in its creditworthiness.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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