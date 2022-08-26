Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi city will once again see a number of road closures over the weekend, the emirate’s transport regulator has announced.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced the partial road closures on its social media platforms, urging motorists to drive carefully amid the detours.
Within the city
Within the capital city, the two rightmost lanes in both directions of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, between Zayed the First Street and Al Mawkib Street, will be opened at 11pm tonight (August 26).
The leftmost lane on Al Bateen Street, stretching from Al Falah Street to Corniche Street, will be closed to traffic from 12am on Saturday, August 27 until 5am on Monday, August 29.
Highway closures
Most of the closures set for this weekend are on external roads, as announced by the ITC.
A ramp from Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) near Shakhbout City, and two left lanes leading towards Al Shawamekh, will be closed to traffic from midnight on Saturday, August 27 until 5am on Monday, August 29.
Maqta Bridge will also see partial road closures. The two left lanes in both directions will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4pm on Friday, August 26 until 5:30am on Monday, August 29.
Meanwhile, the right lane towards Abu Dhabi on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12), alongside Saadiyat Island’s Al Laffan Street, will be closed from 11pm on Friday, August 26 until 5am on Monday, August 29.
There will also be partial road closure on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22). The left lane in the direction towards Abu Dhabi will be closed from 3pm on Friday, August 26 until noon on Sunday, August 28.
The ITC has urged motorists to drive cautiously, and to abide by traffic rules and regulations at all times.