Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have issued a fresh warning against lane swerving, adding that the dangerous driving behaviour is a major cause behind many serious traffic accidents in the emirate.
The warning applies to drivers who switching lanes in an unsafe manner, as well as to motorists overtaking other vehicles without following the appropriate traffic regulations. The police also released a computer-generated clip to show the do’s and don’ts of lane switching.
Safe overtaking practices
• Always indicate before switching lanes.
• While overtaking another vehicle, make sure the road is free of traffic before switching lanes.
• Only overtake vehicles by switching lanes to the left.
• Do not attempt to switch lanes in a hurry.
• Avoid being distracted when switching lanes or overtaking, and pay full attention to the traffic and road conditions.
• If you need to cross multiple lanes, do it one at a time, and check carefully prior to each lane change.
Penalties
Abu Dhabi Police have previously shared clips demonstrating the hazards of lane swerving, and outlined penalties for motorist. In case an instance of lane swerving leads to an accident, motorists will be fined Dh1,000, and will be given four black traffic points. The vehicle is also impounded, and Dh5,000 must be paid within three months to release the vehicle from impound.
These penalties for lane swerving violations are outlined in Traffic Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment in Abu Dhabi.