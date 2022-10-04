Recycled wastes

For instance, around 14,000 tonnes of fertilisers, including plant, animal and poultry manure, was manufactured by recycling green and animal waste.

At the same time, demolition and construction waste was used to produce 1 million tonnes of gravel, and tyres were recycled to produce to 26,000 tonnes of rubber products. The recycled gravel was then used in various road construction projects, whereas the reprocessed rubber was used in the construction of flooring and pavement tracks.

Environmental sustainability

“Since its establishment, Tadweer has adopted a comprehensive approach to achieving environmental sustainability by developing an integrated plan for waste management and recycling. This commitment is supported by many programmes and initiatives that aim to deal with all types of waste, including [reduction and reuse efforts]. [We are also working to] take advantage of the capabilities and advantages that Abu Dhabi enjoys that make it a thriving hub for innovative sustainability solutions,” said Abdul Mohsin Al Katheeri, director of projects and facilities Tadweer.

“Tadweer will continue its efforts to enhance the integrated waste management system of the emirate, and adopt the best solutions and the latest technologies for waste management as part of our aim to convert waste into products that can be used in various sectors. This will empower us to realise the UAE’s ambitions to achieve a circular economy,” he added.

Recycling logistics

As part of its commitment to providing the best waste collection and transportation services in accordance with the highest international standards, Tadweer distributes containers, and provides collection and transportation services for waste of various shapes and sizes, throughout the emirate. The waste is then transported to specialised facilities for processing and recycling.

According to its records, Tadweer successfully recycled 23 per cent of the total waste collected in the first half of 2022.

Last year, the authority produced about 2.7 million tonnes of recycled aggregate or gravel, and about 37,000 tonnes of recycled fertiliser.