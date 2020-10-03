Stock Abu Dhabi skyline
Abu Dhabi's strategy for the people of determination over the next five years will see the implementation of at least 30 initiatives.
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s strategy for the people of determination over the next five years will see the implementation of at least 30 initiatives, according to the Department of Community Development (DCD).

The programmes will also see the participation of more than 28 specialised local and federal government entities, with the aim of making the emirate of Abu Dhabi an inclusive, well-structured and empowering city for people of determination.

“In coordination with the partners, 30 initiatives will be implemented within five years to provide an environment that provides equal access to rights, services and opportunities in health and social care, education, work and finance opportunities, and innovation for the People of Determination,” said Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD.

“The department is working on comparing practices globally and analyzing the variables and developments of recent studies in the field of People of Determination,” he added

“Initiatives were created and carefully drawn according to the people of determination to ensure their rights and social perspective of disability, which confirms that it is not an inherent in the individual with disabilities but is the result of the environmental, behavioral, communicative, and organizational barriers that exist in community which PoDs encounter.”

Al Daheri said the initiatives will cover six strategic areas, including health and rehabilitation, education, employment, social care, universal access, and enablers.