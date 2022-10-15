Abu Dhabi: A series of weigh-in-motion smart gates are helping keep Abu Dhabi’s roads safe from accidents caused by overloading, with thousands of vehicles monitored by the gates every day, the emirate’s transport regulator has said.
In a video posted on its social media platforms, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the gates collect large volumes of data about each vehicle that passes under them with the use of weighing sensors installed on the roads, and automatic number-plate recognition cameras and 3D scanners mounted on the gate.
Collected data
The 3D scanners also record data on the dimensions of each vehicle, while sensors and loops installed on the asphalt collect details of the weight and axle configuration. Meanwhile, the cameras capture the plate numbers. This kind of data helps detect overloaded vehicles, particularly heavy vehicles transporting loads.
“These smart technologies are reliable and accurate, and [help trace] non-compliant vehicles, expired vehicle permits, and fines. The system is also integrated with the Asateel system for further processing,” the ITC said.
Safety measures
Asateel is a new registration system for heavy vehicles in the emirate that is designed to ensure the registration and tracking of heavy vehicles. In conjunction with the weigh-in-motion smart gates, they ensure the safety of heavy vehicle transport in the emirate.
Abu Dhabi also has penalties in place for vehicle overloading, including a minimum Dh500 fine and four traffic black points.