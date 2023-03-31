Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), has announced that it will this weekend partially close a stretch of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street close to Sheikh Zayed Bridge.
The two leftmost lanes on the road across from Sas Al Nakhl, in the direction of Dubai, will be closed off to vehicles from midnight on Saturday, April 1. The closure will remain in place until noon on Sunday, April 2.
Mohamed bin Zayed City road closure
Another phased closure will be implemented on Al Anwar Street in the Mohammed Bin Zayed City suburb. The two leftmost lanes on the road, just across Burjeel Medical City, will be closed off from 10pm on Friday, March 31, until 5am on Monday, April 3. Following this, the rightmost lane on the road will be closed from 5am on Monday, April 3 until 10pm on Friday, April 7.
The ITC has urged motorists to drive carefully near road closures, and to abide by traffic regulations in order to ensure the safety of all road users.