The good news about Znap is that you don’t need a lot of spare time to earn some extra cash Image Credit: Supplied

Do you shop in supermarkets? Do you like the idea of getting cashback when you shop?

Then you can enjoy savings on the go with a revolutionary mobile cashback app that is available in the UAE.

Headquartered in DTEC, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Znap is designed to make regular purchases more rewarding. It gives you money for making everyday purchases. Earn cash rewards on top of the discounts you might already benefit from in your preferred stores.

You can claim cash rewards for shopping at all the major supermarkets including Carrefour, Spinneys, Choithrams, Lulu, West Zone, Al Maya and Al Madina. Znap is constantly working on ways to help UAE consumers save on a daily basis. With rising prices for goods and services, Znap can help bring down the cost of the weekly grocery bill and help us save as we spend

Watch the Znap video

Znap is the UAE's best cashback app Supplied

How does it work?

Znap is available on Android and iOS. Download Znap to your device, sign up and you can immediately start looking for your favourite brands. There are hundreds of local offers available each week to add to your cashback list. Once you’ve purchased the item, simply upload the receipt to Znap and the cash is yours.

Image Credit: Supplied

Top Tip

If you quickly scroll through your Cashback List before you go shopping you can remind yourself of your selected offers that are available that week, to help you put savings back into your wallet. There are currently more than 300 offers on the app and every Thursday, new offers will be added and favourites will be renewed.

Image Credit: Supplied

Household names

Some of our favourite household names are already here including Coca Cola, Smart Water, Monster Energy, Parle - G, Rubicon, WOW Wipes & Tissues, President, Zott, Texa-Star, Max Sport, Mentos, Smint, Medimix, Ammy, Nycil and many others.

There are even wildcard savings. To encourage us to use the app, Znap has set up “Any Brand” offers, which let you buy literally any brand of the selected product which might be milk one week, cereal the next, or even our daily bread.

By purchasing products and brands listed on Znap, you can save up to Dh200 a week or Dh500 on a monthly basis. But there’s more.

Watch a video and earn cashback

The good news about Znap is that you don’t need a lot of spare time to earn some extra cash. Watching videos is one way to earn cashback. Yes, you read that right. Simply interact with brands through the app. One of the easiest ways to do this is by selecting brand videos you’d like to watch through Znap for instant cash rewards on the go.

Scan barcodes and win cash

You can actually get paid even if you don’t shop. Earn cash to interact with the products you love. Simply find the products listed on Znap and scan the barcode for instant cash rewards.

Take quizzes and earn cash

Ever thought of making money in the comfort of your home? Communicate with brands to learn and help better understand your point of view on their products. Spend a few minutes taking brand quizzes each day and before you know it, you’ll be making extra money in your free time. Isn’t this amazing?

Don’t hunt for cashback rewards on credit cards, using your smartphone to get rewards on the go is the simplest way to save money on your weekly grocery bills. No need to clip coupons or print vouchers, just tap and scan and start accumulating the savings.

And you don’t need to keep it a secret, either! Znap will reward you with cash for sharing the love with your nearest and dearest via their Friends Referral scheme. The more you invite, the more you earn, so boost your cash earnings and help your friends do the same.