Eng. Talib Julfar, CEO of Dubai Municipality for Infrastructure Services Sector, said, “The municipality had prepared an integrated plan to secure the sites of celebrations, festivals and sports and tourism events for the cleaning and removal of waste from the New Year celebrations. Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, the beaches extending from Jumeirah Beach to Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab, as well as Shaikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Water Canal had become the focus of the world’s attention.”