Dubai: Believe it or not, Dubai Municipality cleared 87 tonnes of waste post the New Year Eve celebrations across various locations in Dubai.
Considering there were around two million revellers out on the streets, it was no mean task and took a team of 1,802 workers to make the city squeaky clean again by 8am the next day.
Eng. Talib Julfar, CEO of Dubai Municipality for Infrastructure Services Sector, said, “The municipality had prepared an integrated plan to secure the sites of celebrations, festivals and sports and tourism events for the cleaning and removal of waste from the New Year celebrations. Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, the beaches extending from Jumeirah Beach to Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab, as well as Shaikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Water Canal had become the focus of the world’s attention.”
He said the municipality employed an integrated team of 1,802 workers and volunteers and allocated 1,066 of its cleaners and 30 specialised supervisors, in addition to distributing 200 additional waste containers of different sizes in more crowded areas. A number of sand brooms were also provided to clean the main roads.
Eng. Abdul Majeed Saifaie, director of waste management, said, “With the cooperation of its partners, the municipality also succeeded in securing 736 volunteers, who helped the workers in the cleaning operations. A total of 87 tonnes of waste was collected during the cleaning operation, which continued from 5pm to 6am the following day, which allowed us to complete cleaning operations in record time before 8am.”
A “Sand Team” comprising 40 officers and observers, besides 500 cleaners, was also at hand to meet any emergency, he added.
