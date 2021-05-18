Use rewards from ADCB’s award-winning loyalty programme for shopping, travel and more

Earning points with ADCB's multi-award-winning rewards programme, TouchPoints, is easy as you earn points every time you touch the bank. You can earn up to 200,000 TouchPoints when you open an account through the ADCB Hayyak app in just a few simple steps.

With more than 400 merchant partnerships, TouchPoints can be used to make payments across a range of categories, including travel, shopping, lifestyle, jewellery, dining and entertainment.

Here are seven great suggestions on how to spend your ADCB TouchPoints.

Rejuvenate yourself with a staycation

While we’re all dreaming of travelling abroad, taking some time to relax in the UAE can do wonders and give us a fresh perspective. Book your next staycation with ADCB TouchPoints at some of the UAE’s most stunning resorts, such as Anantara, Atlantis and Fairmont. If you’re longing for rejuvenation, you’ll love locations such as the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel with views of the capital’s skyscrapers on one side and an expanse of lush, tranquil mangroves on the other. Blissful.

Cameras, curlers and mobile phones

If you want to upgrade your electronics, TouchPoints has some fantastic options for you. Buy your favourite gadget today from leading brands in the market covering everything from beauty appliances and cool cameras to new mobile phones and must-have kitchen gadgets. If it’s home repair equipment you’re after, take advantage of the latest hardware deals.

Dive into some family fun

Having fun outdoors with the family has never been so important. ADCB has teamed up with the UAE’s coolest (and wettest) attractions to take the kids for some thrills and spills using your TouchPoints. Why not head down to the spectacular Yas Waterworld and visit its new attraction – Cinesplash, the region’s first water cinema. Be mesmerised by the story of the Legend of the Lost Pearl through an exciting 5D movie experience with unexpected water and lighting effects.

Treat your taste buds

These days there are so many fabulous UAE eateries that deliver food to your doorstep. If you love to eat, you are spoiled for choice. Why not spend your TouchPoints on Zomato and embark on a culinary journey? Simply download the Zomato app, add your ADCB Card linked to your account by tapping on Profile, followed by Payments, select your desired restaurant and add items to your cart. Then tuck in!

Shop until you drop

If you’re a shopaholic, then ADCB TouchPoints might just be the perfect shopping partner for you. Don’t miss out on irresistible deals when you shop at the top brands in your favourite malls.

Pay directly with your TouchPoints

There is an array of locations where you can redeem your TouchPoints to spend at more than 400 brands. Pick up some pampering gifts for your loved ones with your TouchPoints.

Be good to others

Donate money directly to causes close to your heart from a list of approved charities using TouchPoints. Make a difference to the world’s endangered animals or donate to other charitable institutions.

All set to sign up?

Earn 10,000 TouchPoints

• Open an ADCB account through the Hayyak app, deposit Dh5,000 or more and make a payment with your debit card within 30 days.

Earn 25,000 TouchPoints

• Transfer your salary within 120 days of opening your account through ADCB Hayyak app (your salary should be in within Dh5,000- Dh10,000).

Earn 90,000 TouchPoints

• Transfer your salary within 120 days of opening your account through ADCB Hayyak app (your salary should be Dh10,000 and above).

Earn up to 100,000 TouchPoints

• Sign up for ADCB credit card and make a payment with your card within 30 days.

For terms and conditions and more details click here.

Earning TouchPoints couldn’t be simpler. Whether you spend with your ADCB debit or credit card, use its digital banking channels, make an investment, or sign up for a finance solution through the bank, you earn TouchPoints.

What’s best is that ADCB’s Hayyak app makes all of this easy and hassle-free.

Open an account, get a loan, and apply for a credit card within minutes via Hayyak on your phone.