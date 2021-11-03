Image Credit: Supplied

Leading developers across the world have been quick to catch on to the impact of built environment on the health and wellbeing of residents, incorporating design features that enhance the wellness quotient of buildings. Doing exemplary work in this field in Dubai is Ellington Properties, which crafts beautiful and serene developments for high-end living. Its latest venture, Kensington Waters in Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City) is a perfect example of a wellness-inspired lifestyle destination.

“Kensington Waters redefines the parameters of modern lifestyle choices with its focus on sustainability and wellness,” says Joseph Thomas, Co-founder and Managing Director of Ellington Properties. “Integrating art, wellness and sustainability, Kensington Waters is one of the path-breaking projects by Ellington Properties with exceptional care and attention to detail across all touchpoints.”

Here is a detailed look at how Kensington Waters sets itself apart from others and is emerging as a preferred home for families.

Prime location

Kensington Waters offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life but with all its comfort and convenience within easy reach. A stone’s throw from the city’s centre, this two-tower development has schools, hospitals, business hubs and leisure attractions all accessible within a 10-minute drive. While Downtown Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Design District, Business Bay – and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary - are close by, the Dubai International Airport is only 20 minutes away.

Eye on wellness

It is proven beyond doubt that the design and quality of a home affect all aspects of a person’s well-being including mental, social and physical. Provision of good daylight, plenty of ventilation and open space positively influence people’s physical as well as mental states. Kensington Waters takes these elements into account in its design and offers all these and much more, setting up beautiful spaces that promote positivity, wellness and happiness for families. With textures, finishes and colours inspired by water, the property’s interior palette of warm greys, refreshing whites and accents of watery blue is pleasant and soothing.

Innovative amenities

The heart of any property is its common space, which offers opportunities for social interaction and building a close-knit community. For Kensington Waters, that place is the Pavilion, which connect5s the towers and houses innovative spaces for entertainment, socializing and wellness. A perfect spot for entertaining guests, the Pavilion Clubhouse has its own kitchen, lounge/library, game tables and even a stage for performances, all looking out to an expansive terrace with a BBQ area.

Kensington Waters has put its heart and soul into its fitness-focused amenities too. Fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and zoned training areas, the ultra-modern fitness centre offers panoramic views of the semi-Olympic lap and leisure pool. Steam and sauna facilities complete the picture.

What’s great is that the property caters to every member of the family. Children have their own play area, featuring a central treehouse and space for several child-centric activities, be it with ecofriendly toys or STEM- and Montessori-style play and learning materials.

People who want to laze around the beautifully landscaped pool can choose the quiet zone while the active ones can have fun in the designated area. Children get a vibrant splash pad with a wet slide and water spray, a leisure pool and lap pool to themselves.

Families and their pets can also head to the neighbourhood park for spending some quality time outdoors - Kensington Waters makes it very convenient by providing direct access to the park.

Stress on sustainability

Fortunately, many design features that enhance mental and physical well-being are also environment-friendly, such as daylighting that reduces energy consumption. The use of low-maintenance and long-lifespan sustainable finishes, low-flow sanitaryware, LED lighting, and locally made material when possible further raises Kensington Waters’ sustainability credentials.

“In addition to embracing Dubai Green Building regulations, this project supports the vision of the emirate’s leadership to create urban spaces that inspire the community and focus on reducing the carbon footprint,” explains Thomas.

So at Kensington Waters, there’s a greater emphasis on promoting a green lifestyle – and it provides facilities, for example, electric vehicle charging stations and dedicated parking for bikes, to help families easily adopt this lifestyle.

Thoughtful and aesthetic design

With 12 residential levels in each tower, Kensington Waters has 277 bespoke studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. A sophisticated lobby inspired by high street retail with lounge seating and a library welcomes residents to the building. An art gallery then leads them to large and durable stainless-steel lifts. All the residences have design-centric floorplans and custom joinery. High ceilings make the apartments spacious. Porcelain flooring provides warmth while white LED lighting lends a welcoming feel. Kitchens look elegant and practical with ample worktops, European appliances, under-counter sinks and plenty of storage space. Well-appointed balconies with porcelain tile flooring, LED lighting and high balustrades make inside-out living that much more enjoyable and relaxing, not to mention the gorgeous views on offer.