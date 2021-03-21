With 15 per cent off on room rates, it’s the right time for a local break

You’ve most likely been putting off travel for more than a year now.

But that doesn’t mean that your heart isn’t hankering for a change of scene, for a chance to break away from routine and unwind at a luxurious destination, a place that would satisfy your adventurous spirit, pique your children’s interest, and afford your loved ones the serenity and tranquillity they have been looking for.

Enter Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the popular beach resort that ticks all the boxes for a spring break staycation.

1. Fun for the whole family

Strategically located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort promises a lot of fun in the sun, sand and water. From a refreshing dip in the sea to lounging around sunbathing to making sandcastles with your children to seeing the sun set, you can do it all at its 200m-long private beach with beautiful soft sand.

For those seeking something more exciting, the resort’s Water Sports Centre offers scenic boat tours, pedal boating, snorkelling and kayaking. The fun doesn’t end there especially if water is your weakness – after a day of paddling and snorkelling, relax by the big, temperature-controlled family pool. If you have little ones who would be safer in a children’s pool, there is that too to add to your comfort.

A host of other leisure activities awaits you during your stay. The hotel’s tennis court, with a stunning view overlooking the Palm, might just tempt you to pick up the racquet again. And if you are a gym fanatic who cannot go a day without pumping iron, you have the resort’s Fitness Centre at your disposal.

2. Rooms with a view

The ultimate in space and luxury, the resort’s elegant rooms and suites offer a haven where the whole family can comfortably spread out.

From spacious 55-sqm rooms with one king-sized bed or two queens and 100-sqm deluxe suites with a separate living area and dining table to the Waldorf Astoria residential-sized suite spanning 160 square metres featuring a roomy living and dining area along with a mini-kitchen, the resort offers various configurations to suit any family’s needs. All rooms and suites have their own sea-facing balcony, 42-inch HDTVs as well as large marble bathrooms with double vanities and separate walk-in showers.

3. Dine in style

The resort is known for its fine food and impeccable service. Indulge in a contemporary Italian dining experience at Social by three-Michelin-star chef Heinz Beck, embark on a Southeast Asian culinary journey at LAO, experience a classic afternoon tea at the iconic Peacock Alley, enjoy international fare at Mezzerie, or grab a bite al fresco at the Californian Palm Avenue. Children too have a wide selection of healthy items and traditional favourites to choose from. Table activities along with kiddie cutlery and crockery complete the experience for little guests.

4. Tender loving care for little ones

From child-sized bathrobes, slippers and pillows, to bathroom toiletries, in-room activities and a variety of TV channels, your children will be mighty pleased with the special features the resort has put together for them. You too will thank your lucky stars, especially if your brood includes babies and you forget to pack their gear, as the resort offers supplies for infants and toddlers such as wipes, diapers, bottle warmers, portable baths, baby cots and even childproof electric plugs.

5. Get some me time

What’s a holiday without a little me time? Entrust your children to the care of the people at the resort’s Coco Kids Club and head to the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Spa for a much deserved pampering. Choose from an extensive array of treatments and services spread across 3,200 square metres. Unwind with your partner in the luxurious Spa Suites or go solo and emerge rejuvenated and recharged for the next adventure in life.