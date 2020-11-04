Image Credit: Supplied

Supermeal, the online food ordering platform that has seen success in the United Kingdom, has entered the UAE with big plans for expansion. With more than 23 million online food delivery users in the Middle East and North Africa, Qutaiba Al Ali, CEO of Supermeal UAE, believes there is great potential for growth in this region.

“The UAE market has always been attractive,” Ali explains. “The consumers are open to new ideas and eager to experiment. The business support infrastructure in the country is incredible and helps in nurturing new concepts.

“We want to be a part of the UAE’s ever-growing ecosystem because Supermeal is more than an online food ordering platform. We consider ourselves a holistic food ordering concept and I believe we will create a beneficial impact in the market.”

What sets Supermeal apart from other food aggregators is its business model where there is an emphasis on passing the benefits to all its partners, be it customers or restaurants.

Here we look at five things that make Supermeal stand head and shoulders above other players in the market.

Get instant cashback on every order

Every single order you place on the Supermeal app or website will earn you a cashback – regardless of whether it’s home delivery, dine-in or takeaway; yes, you can use the platform for any mode of ordering. What’s more, it doesn’t matter whether you have bought just a cup of coffee, lunch for four or food for a family get-together, every single spend is rewarded with a cashback, which can go all the way up to 30 per cent.

Refer a friend and earn credit every time they order

When you refer a friend on Supermeal, the reward doesn’t end with a one-time discount like how it is with other food aggregators. Instead, every time your friend orders, you will earn credit on your Supermeal wallet, which you can then use to get a discount at a partner restaurant. So that’s an incentive to refer a friend who’s always ordering in.

Share your order on social media for guaranteed rewards

A good thing about Supermeal is that you don’t always have to rely on your friends to top up your e-wallet. You can earn guaranteed cash every time you place an order by sharing your order on social media. That way your wallet will always have cash to spend on your next meal.

Special features are here to stay

None of Supermeal’s attractive features are launch offerings that would disappear after the initial promotional period. Cashback and rewards, which have endeared Supermeal to its customers in the UK, will remain a permanent feature here in the UAE too and add to the customer experience. So there is no need to worry about losing out on the advantages the platform offers.

Keeping restaurants happy