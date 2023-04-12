It’s around this time during Ramadan that minds inevitably start to drift to a relaxing, rejuvenating Eid break somewhere exotic. With a four-day holiday on the cards this year, if you listen carefully you’ll hear fingers across the UAE tapping relentlessly as they anxiously browse booking sites.

But if you really want to make this an Eid to remember and treat family and loved ones to an unforgettable break, the beautiful InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort in the magical Raa Atoll is the place to make memories that last a lifetime.

Just an easy 35 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, this award-winning gem of a resort is set in the Maldives’ largest natural lagoon and located next to the revered Unesco biosphere reserve Baa Atoll, making it a true nature lover’s paradise.

Here are 5 other reasons why this Maldives Eid getaway shouldn’t be missed.

Spectacular villas on the water

On arrival you can kick off your shoes and head to one of the resort’s 81 beautifully designed Beach, Lagoon or Overwater Residences and Villas and take in soothing views of the tantalisingly turquoise Indian Ocean as you exhale and unwind in understated luxury. Depending on your accommodation choice, you can enjoy pool decks, beach access, or dip your toes directly in the ocean as you spend time doing absolutely nothing.

The resort also boasts four exclusive two- and three-bedroom Residences with the largest — the three-bedroom Royal Beachfront Residence — offering 1,120 square metres of luxurious privacy. Whichever type you opt for, your morning view will be out of this world.

Fabulous food experiences

For foodies wistfully daydreaming of the freshest ingredients masterfully prepared, the InterContinental Maldives offers six distinct restaurants and beverage outlets – each with a vibe of its own. Sample East Asian delicacies at Café Umi, a Japanese-inspired restaurant serving up classic favourites inspired by sustainable cuisine.

Meanwhile Fish Market is a unique sea-to-table restaurant blending the best Maldivian seafood, and Lighthouse delivers mouth-watering international delights set against a 360-degree view of the ocean. For expertly mixed sundowners head to the Retreat, an adults-only space with a private beverage outlet and its own infinity pool at the water’s edge – or Sunset Bar to take in the Instagram-perfect vistas. If you’ve got activities planned, The Collective offers delicious, casual grab-and-go snacks.

Awe-inspiring activities

Once you’re feeling energised, the resort offers some truly amazing activities – including a wide range of water sports from surfing and kayaking to paddle boarding.

Or grab your snorkelling gear and submerge yourself amongst the lagoon’s diverse array of tropical fish, black tip reef sharks, dolphins, turtles and unforgettably, manta rays. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, you can sail off into the sunset aboard the resort’s luxury yacht and enjoy a gentle cruise around the island.

A blissful haven of health at AVI Spa

If there’s one thing the Maldives does better than almost anywhere else, it’s rejuvenating wellness – and the AVI Spa at InterContinental Maldives is in a league of its own.

Meaning sunshine in the language of the island and synonymous with happiness, joy and pleasure, this soothing overwater sanctuary offers unique therapies and indulgent signature treatments using leading wellness brands such as Eminence Organics, VitaJuwel Crystal Gemstones, and Kerstin Florian.

Coupling indigenous Asian health practices with organic European botanicals, a few hours spent here, and you’ll leave feeling reborn.

Perks and special offers for Eid

In time for the Eid celebrations, InterContinental Maldives is offering a fantastic array of exclusive perks and experiences for a limited-time only. These include a 20 per cent discount on the best available rate, seaplane transfers from/to Male International Airport for two, complimentary upgrade to Half Board for two, children under the age of 12 can dine for free, a complimentary 30-minute couple treatment at AVI Spa, a Shisha experience at the Pool Bar or The Retreat, and a snorkelling excursion by boat for two. On top of that, all guests can enjoy InterContinental Club benefits of daily afternoon tea from 3pm to 5pm, evening aperitif from 5pm to 7pm, and pool-side non-alcoholic beverages and refreshments from 11am to 6pm. A range of complimentary non-motorised water sports activities including catamaran sailing, windsurfing and stand-up paddling is also available.