Ever found yourself browsing through a food delivery app trying to decide what to order when hosting friends or family? It is no surprise that it can be challenging to satisfy everyone’s cravings. The good news is, you can leave the guessing game aside while saving up on delivery fees by simply signing up to talabat pro , giving you access to thousands of loved restaurants including Bikanervala, Filli, Faasos, Kulcha King, Wok Boys, Gazebo, Baskin Robbins, Burger King, Chowking, Training Day and more!

Launched earlier this year, talabat pro is a membership-based programme that gives its members unlimited free delivery from a wide selection of loved food brands on orders over Dh30 from participating restaurants, as well as groceries and pharmacies, including talabat Mart, talabat’s own delivery-only store, on orders starting at Dh50.

Here are five reasons why getting talabat pro is a no-brainer and lets you order like a pro:

1. Unlimited free deliveries

talabat pro members will be able to waive off delivery fees on unlimited qualifying food, talabat Mart, grocery and pharmacy orders from a wide selection of brands. This can quickly add up to some serious saved wonga!

2. Double the reward points on every order

C’mon we all love free stuff… with talabat pro, members will be able to receive double the talabat rewards points on qualifying orders from participating restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies giving them access to an exclusive catalogue of special discounts and offers. Yum!

3. Whatever you need when you absolutely need it

You know that feeling when you’re watching Netflix or your favourite game and suddenly only pad Thai noodles will do? That’s when talabat pro steps up to the plate – literally.

Members get unlimited free delivery from a huge selection of loved food brands on orders over Dh30 from participating restaurants. Think Bikanervala, Filli, Wok Boys, Laffah, Baskin Robbins, Burger King, Chowking, Dunkin Donuts, Papa John's, Zaatar w Zeit, Allo Beirut, or an extra healthy meal from Low Calories – the list is endless!

Image Credit: Supplied

Then there’s talabat Mart, which is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and delivers in a speedy 20 minutes. Consider your dinner party saved next time you forget an essential ingredient.

4. Signing up is affordable and super easy

The talabat pro subscription costs just Dh29 a month if paid monthly or Dh19 per month if you sign up to the annual package. Users will be able to benefit from a free trial period for 14 days upon signing up – with more restaurants and offers getting added every day. Not into admin? No problem! Simply click here for a hassle-free sign-up, which can be cancelled at any time.

Image Credit: Supplied

5. Convenience and speed

Life’s pretty hectic these days, rushing from one place to the next – work meetings, dropping off the kids, whizzing round the mall.