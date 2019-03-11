Vehicle flew into air and occupants only survived because it landed on wheels, police say

The SUV in which the four Emiratis were travelling in Ras Al Khaimah. Image Credit: RAK Police

Ras Al Khaimah: Four Emiratis in their 20s were injured, one seriously, when their car plunged into a ravine in the Ras Al Khaimah mountains on Monday.

Major Tareq Al Sharhan, head of the Emergency Department at RAK Police, said the SUV flew into the air and landed on its wheels, before overturning several times on Yanis Mountain in the Khat area.

Another view of the wrecked SUV after the incident on Yanis Mountain. Image Credit: RAK Police

The crash, which happened at 7.30pm, was attributed to excessive speed on the sloping road. Police said the fact that the vehicle landed on its wheels saved the lives of the four Emiratis.

Police and ambulance crews attended the incident, with the injured taken to Saqr hospital.