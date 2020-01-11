DUBAI: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced its Visiting Consultants Programme for January 2020. A group of 23 consultants are visiting 10 of MoHAP’s hospitals to provide therapeutic and diagnostic services. The hospitals include Al Qasimi Hospital, Kuwait Hospital (Sharjah), KhorFakkan Hosptial and Al Qasimi Hospital for Women & Children, Saqr Hospital & RAK Physiotherapy and Sports Medical Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Dibba Hospitals and Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital in Dubai. The doctors’ cover 20 vital specialties including cardiology (ecocardiography), orthopedics (hand and upper extremities), interventional cardiology, bariatric surgery, neuro and spine surgery, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, orthopedics (knee and shoulder), gynaecology (robotic surgeries) and ENT (Rhinoplasty). Dr Sultan Ahmed Al-Sharif, Director of the MoHAP’s Visiting Consultants Office, highlighted the ministry’s keenness on developing its therapeutic services, keeping pace with the new updates in the global medical arena, and the country’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.