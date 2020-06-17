Dubai: Dubai’s Hatta Police Station issued 219 fines on violators of coronavirus precautionary measures, an official has said.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, said that 152 warning violations, and 67 penal violations were issued as well as 59 people being made to sign pledges not to violate measures.
The step came in line with implementing the decision issued by the UAE’s Attorney General, regarding the application of the regulation for controlling violations and administrative penalties to combat the coronavirus.
“We formed a team to implement the decisions of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus as well as working to spread awareness in the society,” Col Al Ketbi said.
Policemen worked to achieve community safety by contributing to awareness operations, implementing the national sterilisation programmes in coordination with competent health authorities, in addition to set checkpoints in the area.
“We allocated 14 patrols that operate 24 hours, and five traffic points to ensure the application of precautionary measures. The station worked to spread awareness through 34 lectures and field visits for more than 1,500 people, including lectures and health workshops on prevention of the infection.” Col Al Ketbi added.
Dubai Police provided meals for 7,099 people and continues sterlisation for workplaces and police patrols.